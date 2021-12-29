Night curfew clamped in Manipur after detection of Omicron

Left Menu

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:45 IST
Night curfew was clamped in Manipur from Wednesday till January 31, 2022 following the detection of Omicron in the state, according to an order issued by the state chief secretary Rajesh Kumar. The night curfew will be in force daily from 9 pm to 4 am from December 29 till January end, as per the order by Kumar. who is also the chairperson of the state executive committee of State Disaster Management Authority.

Manipur had reported its first case of Omicron on December 27 when a 48-year-old retrunee from Tanzania tested positive for the COVID variant.

The order banned music concerts, Thabal Chongba (a traditional Manipuri group dance), celebratory feasts and large gatherings in any enclosed area. Exemption was given for essential services and medical emergencies.

The order asked people to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol and wear face masks, keep six feet distance between people and frequently wash their hands with soap.

