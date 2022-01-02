Debt-ridden man commits suicide after killing mother in Pune

A 42-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly killed his ailing mother and then committed suicide in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Sunday.

The man, identified as Ganesh Fartade, in a purported 'suicide note' sent through WhatsApp to a relative, mentioned that he had suffered heavy losses in the share market, which promoted him to take the extreme step, they said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Dhanakwadi area.

The man administered a ''heavy dose'' of a medicine to his 76-year-old ailing mother in a bid to kill her at their home. However, when she did not die, he allegedly smothered her to death with a plastic bag, Sahakar Nagar's senior police inspector Yunus Mulani said.

''After smothering his mother, the man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself,'' the official said.

Before taking the extreme step, the man sent a 'suicide note' to his cousin on WhatsApp.

The cousin alerted the police, who rushed to the man's residence and found him and his mother dead, the official said.

''In the suicide note, the man stated he was taking the extreme step because he incurred heavy losses in the share market due to which he was reeling under debt. He also mentioned about killing his mother, saying he wanted to liberate her of her ailments,'' the official said.

