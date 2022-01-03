Left Menu

India reports 33,750 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, Omicron tally rises to 1,700

India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 10:07 IST
Represntative Image . Image Credit: ANI
India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

As per the ministry, the country also recorded 10,849 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,45,582. This accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases which is currently at 0.42 per cent.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,42,95,407. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.20 per cent. Meanwhile, with the administration of 23,30,706 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.68 Crore (1,45,68,89,306) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.68 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 3.84 per cent. A total of 68.09 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

