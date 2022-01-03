Left Menu

Chhattisgarh court rejects bail plea of Kalicharan

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-01-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 20:42 IST
A sessions court in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Monday rejected the bail plea of self-styled religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, who was arrested in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

The court of XII Additional District and Sessions Judge Raipur Vikram Pratap Chandra rejected Kalicharan Maharaj's bail, said Public Prosecutor K K Shukla.

A Raipur police team had apprehended Kalicharan alias Abhijeet Dhananjay Saraag on Thursday from a rented room near Bageshwar Dham, some 25 kilometres from Khajuraho town in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

He was booked by Tikrapara police station on December 26 under sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts) here for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi. Later, police added 124 A (sedition) and four other sections of the IPC in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

