Belarus's Lukashenko had calls on Kazakhstan with Putin and Kazakh leader - agency
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:58 IST
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the unrest in Kazakhstan in separate conversations on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Belarusian news agency Belta said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
