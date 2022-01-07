China lodges formal complaint over U.S., Japan comments - FM spokesman
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:07 IST
China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday that China deplores recent comments by the United States and Japan made after talks between the two allies' foreign and defence ministers.
China has lodged a formal complaint with both countries, said Wang, at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
In a joint statement released on Friday, the United States and Japan voiced strong concern about China's growing might and pledged to work together to push back against attempts to destabilise the region.
