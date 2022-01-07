Left Menu

Centre, state should work together for public benefit, says Mamata Banerjee

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in West Bengal's Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the state and the Central government should work together for public benefit.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:55 IST
Centre, state should work together for public benefit, says Mamata Banerjee
PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee during the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute inauguration. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in West Bengal's Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the state and the Central government should work together for public benefit. Banerjee, who attended the event virtually from her office, informed that the state government contributed 25 per cent of the expense needed to build the cancer institute. "The recurring cost of 71 crores was paid by the state government", she stated.

"The West Bengal government has also donated 11 acres of land to build the cancer institute. This is why the Centre and the state should work together for public benefit," she added. The chief minister informed that the state government was using the cancer institute as a COVID-19 centre during the pandemic.

Further enumerating the other medical facilities in the state, Banerjee said, "the state government has constructed 43 new multi-super speciality hospitals, 16 mother and child centres in West Bengal. We have administered vaccine doses with record zero wastage, but we need more vaccines as 40 per population still remains unvaccinated." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata virtually on Friday while Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the event in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022