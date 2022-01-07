Drone seized in Jammu; police investigations on

An unclaimed drone has been seized from an area in Jammu and police are trying to find out from where the drone had come, official sources said on Friday.

The drone was spotted by locals in the Pouni area and they informed police about it on Thursday night, the sources said.

Police seized the small drone and on examination, nothing incriminating was found, they said, adding that such drones are used for photography.

The police have begun investigation to trace where the drone had come from, the sources said.

In the past, drones have been used to smuggle weapons and narcotics into Jammu from across the border with Pakistan, they said. PTI AB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)