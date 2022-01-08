Left Menu

Playing PUBG on railway track, siblings run over by train in Alwar

They were so engrossed in the game that they did not see the train coming, said Manohar Lal, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sadar police station.They were staying with their elder sister in Roopbaas.

Two brothers who were engrossed in playing popular online game PUBG on their mobile phones while sitting on a railway track were run over by a train in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Lokesh Meena (22) and his younger brother Rahul (19). They were preparing for competitive exams, the police said.

''Lokesh Meena and Rahul were sitting on the railway track near Roopbaas town and were playing PUBG when they were run over by a train. They were so engrossed in the game that they did not see the train coming,'' said Manohar Lal, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sadar police station.

They were staying with their elder sister in Roopbaas. Their father lives in a village near Tehla in Alwar, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

