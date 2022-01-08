Left Menu

Maha: Man kills father over property dispute in Jalna; three held

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 08-01-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 19:47 IST
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and beaten to death by his son and nephews over property dispute in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested Arvind Chavan (30), Satish Arjun Ambhore (25), Anil Arjun Ambhore (22) for allegedly killing Bhasaheb Chavan in Punegaon of Jalna tehsil, an official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the victim was asleep on a field, he said.

The victim was found dead with severe stab wounds the next day, and a case of murder was registered, the official said.

Following a probe, it was found that the deceased man's elder son and two nephews were involved in the killing, he said. The accused would have frequent quarrels with the victim to sell his land and give him a share, the official said. Arvind hatched a plan to kill his father and had promised his cousins Rs 1 lakh for their help, he added.

