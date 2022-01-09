India reports over 1.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Omicron tally reaches 3,623

India reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 10.21 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With this, the COVID-19 tally has risen to 35,528,004 in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,623 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. The number of recovered patients from the variant rises to 1,409. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (1009), followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (441).

The Ministry further informed that the active caseload in the country currently stands at 5,90,611 which accounts for 1.66 per cent of the country's total number of cases. The weekly positivity rate currently is at 6.77 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stands at 10.21 per cent.

As many as 40,863 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients now stands at 3,44,53,603. The recovery rate is at 96.98 per cent. The country also reported 327 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,83,790.

India conducted 15,63,566 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has conducted 69,00,34,525 tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. India has administered a total of 151.58 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The COVID vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. 1,51,57,60.645 people have been vaccinated in the country so far. 89,28,316 doses were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)