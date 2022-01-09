Man held from J-K after charas worth Rs 14.4 cr was seized in Mumbai in Oct
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the seizure of 24 kilograms of high-quality charas worth Rs 14.4 crore in October last year, an official said on Sunday.
Gulzar Ahmed Khan (40) was held on Saturday after a probe found that he was the prime supplier in this case, he said, adding that the accused was also once arrested by the Worli unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell.
Four members of a family, identified as Bandu Udanshive (52), his wife Clera, daughter Cynthia (23) and son-in-law Jasar Jahangir Shaikh (24), were arrested in October after charas was found in their car in Dahisar.
A probe had found the family was sourcing the contraband from J-K, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Srinagar tourism department organises cake competition on Christmas
Mayor requests Sinha to allow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar
J-K: 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Srinagar
Barring Srinagar, sub-zero temperature recorded across Kashmir
Fee fixation committee orders top Srinagar private school to charge fee as per rates in Aug 2014