Left Menu

NIA charge sheet against 4 Bangladeshis, 1 Indian operative of JMB for radicalising Muslim youth

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 14:58 IST
NIA charge sheet against 4 Bangladeshis, 1 Indian operative of JMB for radicalising Muslim youth
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA has filed a charge sheet against four Bangladeshi and an Indian operative of the proscribed Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh for their alleged involvement in radicalising Muslim youth and their recruitment by JMB/AQIS (al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent), an official said on Monday.

Najiur Rahman Pavel, Mikail Khan, Rabiul Islam and Mohammad Abdul Mannan Bachu, all Bangladeshi nationals, have been named in the charge sheet along with Lalu Sen, a resident of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, the official said.

The Bangladeshis have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the UAPA, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act, the NIA official said.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy by three Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India along with their associates of JMB/AQIS, to recruit, motivate Muslim youth to establish a 'Caliphate' and for the furtherance of terrorist activities in India and Bangladesh, the official said.

The four Bangladeshi and the Indian accused were actively involved in establishing JMB/AQIS module and had conspired to propagate its ideology and execute terror activities in India, the NIA official said.

They had received funds from Bangladesh through 'hawala channels' and also fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, to evade detection, the official said, adding that further probe into the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022