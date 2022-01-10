Senior citizen couple found dead in Palakkad

An elderly couple was found dead at their residence on Monday morning in a suspected case of murder at Puthupariyaram area near here, police said.

Chandran (68) and Devi (60) were found lying in a pool of blood by relatives, police said.

''The couple was hacked to death. As per our preliminary investigation, we suspect the murder took place last night,'' police said, adding that a search for their second son is on.

The couple have three children but the second son, who came home from Bengaluru recently, was untraceable since Monday morning, they further said.

Police added that they have also found few bottles of pesticides and poison from the murder site.

