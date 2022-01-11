U.S. supports Western African states' sanctions on Mali

The United States supports sanctions added by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Mali, the State Department said on Monday, as the military junta there comes under pressure for trying to extend its hold on power.

"We also echo ECOWAS's concern over the likely destabilizing impact of Russia-backed Wagner group forces in Mali," spokesperson Ned Price added.

