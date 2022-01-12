Left Menu

Explosion in Somali capital was from car bomb, eight dead - ambulance services director

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 12-01-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Somalia

The explosion that went off on a street in the Somali capital Mogadishu earlier on Wednesday was from a car bomb and it killed at least eight people, the head of the city's ambulance services said.

"A car bomb targeted a convoy, including bullet proof cars using Avisione street, we do not who owns the convoy. We carried eight dead people from the scene," Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Aamin Ambulance service told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

