Mexican president continuing to recover from COVID-19:minister

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:29 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is continuing to recover from his COVID-19 infection, Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said on Wednesday.
