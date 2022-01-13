HC issues notice to Mumbai mayor over BJP MLA Ashish Shelar's plea to quash FIR

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar seeking her response to a plea filed by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar to quash the FIR registered against him based on a complaint lodged by her.

The High Court has directed Pednekar to file her reply within two weeks.

A bench of Justices P B Varale and A S Kilor also accepted the city police's statement that no coercive action will be taken against Shelar in the case and a chargesheet will not be filed till the next date of hearing in the High Court.

In December last year, the Marine Drive police station registered an offence against Shelar after the mayor filed a complaint against him over some remarks made by him in a press conference. In her complaint to the police, Pednekar had alleged that Shelar had made derogatory remarks about her in the context of the cylinder blast at BDD Chawl in the Worli area of the city on November 30, which resulted in the death of four persons.

On Thursday, Shelar's counsel Rizwan Merchant informed the court that the MLA had merely put a question to Pednekar. ''The entire press conference was not an attack on her (Pednekar),'' he said.

An unfortunate incident had occurred in Worli (the explosion) and Shelar, an elected representative of the public, had held a press conference, Merchant said, adding that the certain statements, expressing the anguish of the petitioner, were made.

If any action pursuant to lodging of the FIR was taken, certain prejudices might be caused to his client, he argued.

To this, the High Court said that while a representative of the citizens had every right to take up issues in public interest, such a person must also be sensitive. ''Such incidents do occur in public life, we are aware. But a responsible person must choose words wisely,'' the court said.

The High Court bench also made an oral suggestion that both parties try to resolve the issue amicably.

''Both parties are responsible people. Both are occupying important positions in public life. One is an elected representative, the Respondent (Pednekar) is representing the citizens of the entire city. Why don't you try to work it out amicably?'' the court said.

The bench, however, did not issue any specific directions or pass an order for the parties to resolve the issue amicably and instead, said that it will issue a notice to the mayor and the parties can then give the matter a thought.

The High Court will hear Shelar's plea further after two weeks.

