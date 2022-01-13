Left Menu

Czechs ready to reach deal with Poland over disputed mine, minister says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:39 IST
  • Czech Republic

New Czech Environment Minister Anna Hubackova said on Thursday she was ready to hold talks with Poland to overcome a dispute over Polish open-pit mine Turow near the countries' border. Hubackova, part of a centre-right government that took office last month, said a previous draft agreement from the end of September was acceptable for the Czech side, without providing more details.

Talks between the central European allies in the dispute faltered last year, with the Czech Republic rejecting a new Polish proposal in November.

