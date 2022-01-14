Left Menu

U.S. charges far-right militia leader with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

Updated: 14-01-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 00:19 IST
U.S. charges far-right militia leader with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

The founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, and 10 other people have been criminally charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. They are the first people charged with that crime.

