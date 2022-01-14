U.S. charges far-right militia leader with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

The founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, and 10 other people have been criminally charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. They are the first people charged with that crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)