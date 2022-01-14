India logs over 2.6 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate nears 15 pc

India reported 2,64,202 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 14.78 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. The fresh infections in the country are 6.7 per cent higher as compared to yesterday's figures as India reported 2,47,417 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Of the fresh infections added today, Maharashtra reported 46,406 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi reported 28,867 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka reported 25,005 new COVID cases, Tamil Nadu reported 20,911 new cases, West Bengal reported 23,467 new cases, Uttar Pradesh added 14,765 fresh COVID-19 cases, Kerala reported 13,468 new cases and the rest of the cases were added by other states. With the addition of new cases, the total cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,65,82,129 including 12,72,073 active cases. Active cases account for 3.48 per cent of the total cases.

With 17,87,457 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a daily positivity rate of 14.78 per cent was observed which is also slightly higher as compared to yesterday. On Thursday, the positivity rate was at 13.11 per cent. Further, the weekly positivity rate touched 11.83 per cent in the country as 69.90 crore total tests have been conducted so far.

Of the fresh infections reported in the country, India logged 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The health ministry said that the daily Omicron tally saw an increase of 4.83 per cent since yesterday. Single-day rise of 315 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 4,85,350 in the country, as per the health ministry.

However, with 1,09,345 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the country mounted to 3,48,24,706. The recovery rate is currently at 95.20 per cent. As far as the COVID-19 vaccination is concerned, over 155.39 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

