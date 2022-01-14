UN rights office says 108 killed in Ethiopia air strikes since Jan

A U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) spokesperson said on Friday that at least 108 civilians had been killed in airstrikes in the Tigray region of Ethiopia since the start of January.

"At least 108 civilians have reportedly been killed and 75 others injured since the year began as a result of airstrikes allegedly carried out by the Ethiopian air force," Liz Throssell, an OHCHR spokesperson told Geneva-based journalists.

