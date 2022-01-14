IED found at Ghazipur flower market; defused

An improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market here Friday morning but it was later defused, officials said.

The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black coloured backpack.

The incident comes ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26 for which the security apparatus in the national capital is already on high alert.

''The explosive prima facie looks to be a mix of RDX and ammonium nitrate. It was about 3 kgs in weight and there were some sharpnel embedded,'' NSG director general M A Ganapathy told PTI.

Another National Security Guard (NSG) officer said they were alerted by the Delhi Police about the suspicious object around 11 am and soon after a team of its bomb detection and disposal experts and a heavy metal container called total containment vessel tugged to a truck reached the market, located close to Delhi's border with Uttar Pradesh. Fire officials said they received the information of the suspicious unattended bag at 10.19 am. Officials from the special cell of Delhi Police and fire department also reached the spot.

''The IED was destroyed around 1:30 pm by using a controlled explosion technique after it was lowered into a deep pit located in the area. ''The samples of the IED have been collected and a detail report will be sent to the Delhi Police,'' the NSG officer said.

A bomb suit wearing NSG personnel was also seen at the site apart from officials from the special cell and regular Delhi Police units.

According to preliminary investigation, the bomb was placed at the main gate of the flower market. ''It is suspected that the alleged person did the recee before planting the bomb and we suspect there was a timer placed inside the bomb. The investigation is still underway to ascertain who and how was the bomber placed,'' a senior police official said.

Case will be registered under explosive act as of now, he said.

All the CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of scene of crime is being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded.

Two teams including senior experts of Rohini's Forensic Science Laboratory at currently at the spot for inspection and collection of exhibits, officials said.

