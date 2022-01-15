Left Menu

Ukraine: some signs that cyber attack linked to hacker groups associated with Russia

Ukraine's state security service SBU said on Friday that it saw some signs that the recent cyber attack on Ukrainian government web resources linked to hacker groups associated with Russian intelligence services. So far, we can say that there are some signs of involvement in the incident of hacker groups associated with the special services of the Russian Federation," SBU said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 00:28 IST
Ukraine: some signs that cyber attack linked to hacker groups associated with Russia

Ukraine's state security service SBU said on Friday that it saw some signs that the recent cyber attack on Ukrainian government web resources linked to hacker groups associated with Russian intelligence services. A massive cyberattack warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst" hit around 70 websites late on Thursday, leaving some websites inaccessible on Friday morning and prompting Kyiv to open an investigation.

"All details of the incident are documented within the framework of the previously opened criminal proceedings. So far, we can say that there are some signs of involvement in the incident of hacker groups associated with the special services of the Russian Federation," SBU said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022