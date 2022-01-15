Over 14.84 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 11:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Saturday said that more than 14.84 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered. An official statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare read, "14,84,52,821 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

It further stated that more than 157.87 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Centre's free-of-cost channel and through direct state procurement category. Notably, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," the ministry said. Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 156.02 crores. More than 58 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India on Saturday reported 2,68,833 new COVID-19 cases, 1,22,684 recoveries and 402 COVID fatalities. The daily positivity rate is 16.66 per cent. The country's active caseload currently stands at 14,17,820. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

