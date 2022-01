South Africa ask India to bat in U-19 World Cup

South Africa skipper George Van Heerden won the toss and opted to field against India in the U-19 World Cup here on Saturday.

The start of the match was delayed by around 40 minutes due to rain.

Teams: South Africa U19: Ethan John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, GJ Maree, George Van Heerden(c), Andile Simelane, Kaden Solomons(w), Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

India U19: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar.

