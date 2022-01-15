Left Menu

Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu; repatriated within six hours

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-01-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 19:59 IST
Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu; repatriated within six hours
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani national was arrested shortly after he inadvertently crossed into the Indian side along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a senior BSF official said.

Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), S P S Sandhu said the intruder was repatriated within six hours of his arrest at a flag meeting with Pakistani Rangers after completion of necessary formalities.

''One Pakistani national crossed over inadvertently to India on the Balhad border today (Saturday) at about 1300 hours. He came about 200 metres inside India and was apprehended by the alert troops,'' said Sandhu, who is also the Public Relations Officer of BSF Jammu frontier.

He said on preliminary questioning, it was found that the man, hailing from Shakargarh tehsil of Pakistan, had accidentally crossed the IB into this side.

The BSF established contact with Pakistani counterparts and informed them about the accidental crossing of their national into this side, the official said.

''The Pakistani national was handed over to Pakistani Rangers at 6.45 pm on proper receipt through a flag meeting,'' Sandhu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022