Jamaica detains key suspect in murder of ex-Haitian president Moise

Jamaican authorities have detained a former Haitian senator who was a key suspect in the murder of ex-Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July, Jamaican national police said on Saturday.

Jamaica Constabulary Force spokesman Dennis Brooks told Reuters that John Joël Joseph, a well-known Haitian politician named by the authorities as a suspect in Moise's killing, was arrested by the authorities.

