Jamaica detains key suspect in murder of ex-Haitian president Moise
Reuters | Kingston | Updated: 15-01-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 23:11 IST
Jamaican authorities have detained a former Haitian senator who was a key suspect in the murder of ex-Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July, Jamaican national police said on Saturday.
Jamaica Constabulary Force spokesman Dennis Brooks told Reuters that John Joël Joseph, a well-known Haitian politician named by the authorities as a suspect in Moise's killing, was arrested by the authorities.
