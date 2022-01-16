Left Menu

Somalia government spokesperson wounded in blast in capital - Reuters witness, state media

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 16-01-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 14:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Somalia

Somalia's government spokesperson was wounded on Sunday in an explosion in the capital suspected to have been set off by a suicide bomber, a Reuters photographer and state-run media said.

The photographer at the scene of the explosion reported seeing body parts lying on the ground outside the house of Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, who has been rushed to hospital. State-run Somalia said on its Twitter account the blast at a junction of a Mogadishu road was from a suicide bomber.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

