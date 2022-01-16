Left Menu

Two held with 397 kg poppy straw in J-K's Udhampur

Two held with 397 kg poppy straw in J-K's Udhampur
Two alleged interstate narcotic smugglers were arrested after 397 kg poppy straw was recovered from a truck in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The contraband was found hidden in a specially fabricated chamber in the Haryana-bound truck during inspection at Jakhan on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Saturday evening, a police official said. It was packed in 19 bags and was being transported from Kashmir, he said. The truck driver Nand Kishore and his accomplice Niti Nain, both residents of Rohtak, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he mentioned. During preliminary investigation, the official said, the accused revealed that they had brought the consignment from south Kashmir's Kulgam district in order to sell it outside the union territory.

