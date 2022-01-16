Left Menu

MP: 8-year-old girl raped, killed in Shivpuri by neighbour

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:42 IST
An eight-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death allegedly by her neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Imalia village under Tendua police station area on Friday, an official said.

''The girl's kin had gone to a fair in a nearby area and found her missing when they returned. They searched the area and also approached police. The girl's body was found in a wheat container by the grandmother of the accused, identified as Uttam Narayan (35). Narayan had lured her to his home by offering a chocolate, and had then raped and killed her,'' he said.

Narayan has been charged under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

