British police arrest 2 in investigation into Texas standoff

Police in England said Sunday they had arrested two teenagers in their investigation into an armed British national holding four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue.The Greater Manchester Police did not name the suspects or whether they faced any charges. They described them as teenagers who were in custody for questioning.

PTI | Colleyville | Updated: 17-01-2022 07:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 07:09 IST
Police in England said Sunday they had arrested two teenagers in their investigation into an armed British national holding four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue.

The Greater Manchester Police did not name the suspects or whether they faced any charges. They described them as teenagers who were in custody for questioning. FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont referred questions to police in Manchester.

