Palestinian hit by vehicle in Israeli police service dies of injuries

A 75-year-old Palestinian has died of injuries received nearly two weeks ago when he was hit by a vehicle in Israeli police service in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

Reuters | Hebron | Updated: 17-01-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 16:58 IST
A 75-year-old Palestinian has died of injuries received nearly two weeks ago when he was hit by a vehicle in Israeli police service in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday. Suleiman al-Hathalin, known to Palestinians as a veteran protester against Israeli settlements, had stood in front of a tow truck that had been sent to his village of Um El-Kheir on Jan. 5 to confiscate unlicensed cars, a relative said.

The relative, Hazem al-Hathalin, said Suleiman al-Hathalin was struck deliberately by the truck, which "ran him over with its front and back wheels" before driving away. Israeli police spokespersons did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment after the man's death was announced.

In a statement quoted by Israel's Haaretz newspaper on Jan. 14, police said Palestinians had thrown stones at the truck and police forces that had accompanied it, making it impossible for them to stop and help a man who had climbed on the vehicle and fallen. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Hathalin died in hospital from injuries to his head, abdomen and chest. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Facebook that he "died defending his village".

Villagers said vehicles which police had sought to tow away were bought from Israelis at low cost after they failed to pass annual roadworthiness inspections in Israel. Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 Middle East war and seeks to make the territory, along with the Gaza Strip, part of a future state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

