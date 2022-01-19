Left Menu

Thane: Three pedestrians injured as acid spills from tanker

The tanker carrying sulfuric acid was heading for Taloja.Its lid opened when it hit a speed-breaker and some liquid spilled out, the police officer said.Two of the injured pedestrians were given first aid at a hospital and allowed to go while another was undergoing treatment.

19-01-2022
Three pedestrians were injured at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Tuesday when acid from a tanker spilled on them, police said.

The incident took place at Sri Ram Chowk around 3 pm, said senior inspector Sanjay Gaikwad of Vitthalwadi police station. The tanker carrying sulfuric acid was heading for Taloja.

Its lid opened when it hit a speed-breaker and some liquid spilled out, the police officer said.

Two of the injured pedestrians were given first aid at a hospital and allowed to go while another was undergoing treatment. A two-wheeler parked nearby was also damaged as some acid fell on it, inspector Gaikwad said. The driver of the tanker was arrested for negligence.

