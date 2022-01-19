UAE calls for a meeting of UN security council to condemn recent Yemen's Houthi attack
The United Arab Emirates called for a meeting of UN security council to condemn a recent attack by Yemen's Houthi on Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates on Monday in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub.
