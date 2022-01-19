Left Menu

Haiti official denies more time in president's slaying probe

In court documents filed in late December, Orelien simply requested a considerable delay to pursue the case.Orelien could not be immediately reached for comment. Another suspect was arrested in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

A request for more time to investigate the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was denied, a magistrate told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Bernard Saint-Vil, dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, did not explain why he refused to grant an extension.

He was responding to a request made by Garry Orelien, the judge investigating the July 7 fatal shooting of Moïse at his private residence. In court documents filed in late December, Orelien simply requested a “considerable delay” to pursue the case.

Orelien could not be immediately reached for comment. It was unclear if he could appeal the decision or how the lack of an extension might affect the case.

More than 40 people have been arrested, including 18 former Colombian soldiers, the majority of whom were duped, according to Colombia's government.

Authorities in Jamaica recently arrested two suspects sought in the case, including an ex-Colombian soldier who was later charged in the U.S. and a former Haitian senator. Another suspect was arrested in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

