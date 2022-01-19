Property dealer beaten to death by acquaintance

A 52-year-old property dealer was allegedly beaten to death by an acquaintance while the two were drinking and an argument broke out between them, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in west Delhi's Khyala area, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Singh Ahluwalia, a resident of Vishnu Garden, police said.

The police said after they received information about Ahluwalia's death, they reached the hospital where they found out that the victim had injuries over his left ear, nose, and head.

According to police, the victim's wife Manjit Kaur complained that Mangal Singh took her husband with him at about 2.30 pm. In the evening, when her husband did not return, she tried to contact him, but her call went unanswered. After several attempts, Mangal Singh picked up her phone and told her to come to his house. ''When she came there, she found her husband on the stairs of his house. Her husband told her that he was beaten up by Mangal Singh who then pushed him off the stairs. She took her husband to Khetarpal Hospital where he was declared brought dead,'' a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said on the statement of the victim's wife, a case of murder under section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused Mangal Singh has been arrested in the matter.

''During interrogation, the accused disclosed that both of them were drinking. The victim then started abusing him over a petty matter. Then the accused attacked the victim with the plier and the victim also hit him in return. The accused also sustained injuries on his face,'' she said. When the victim tried to escape, the accused pushed him hard down the stairs and ran away from the spot, the officer added.

