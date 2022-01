BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Imfinzi Combo Shows Unprecedented Survival In Unresectable Liver Cancer

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - IMFINZI COMBO SHOWS UNPRECEDENTED SURVIVAL IN HCC

* ASTRAZENECA - A SINGLE PRIMING DOSE OF TREMELIMUMAB PLUS IMFINZI EVERY FOUR WEEKS REDUCED RISK OF DEATH BY 22% IN HIMALAYA PHASE III TRIAL * ASTRAZENECA - COMBINATION ALSO SHOWED NO INCREASE IN SEVERE LIVER TOXICITY AND FEWER DISCONTINUATIONS DUE TO TREATMENT-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS VERSUS. SORAFENIB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)