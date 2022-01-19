60 employees from Ministry got infected, but not single case of hospitalisation: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today reached out to employees "Working From Home" and also officers and staff of Ministry of Personnel DoPT DARPG, Public Grievances and Pensions who are in quarantine or infected by COVID-19.

He inquired about the well -being of each one of them and also asked them to share their experience as well as suggestions.

During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh noted with satisfaction that all the eligible employees of the age of 18 years and above got vaccinated with both the doses and made a general appeal to people who are yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19 should do so immediately in the wake of surge because of Omicron spread.

The Minister was apprised that out of 663 officers and staff of DoPT, 46 got infected with mild symptoms and 20 of them already recovered. Similarly, 8 persons out of 158 from DARPG and 6 employees out of 58 from Department of Pensions got infected in the third wave, however not a single case of hospitalisation was reported so far.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the efforts, dedication and commitment of the officers and staff toward the office functioning without interruption during the pandemic and noted with appreciation that work output has not suffered and rather in some cases work output increased because of target oriented work culture with flexi timing. He said, the overall output was also better due to near total adoption of e-office mode. Moreover, Work from Home (WFH) also resulted in employees working during weekends and holidays to achieve the given target, the Minister added.

Several officers and staff of the Ministry shared their experiences online with Dr Jitendra Singh and all of them reiterated their commitment for target oriented work culture. The Minister assured those affected and their family members all help and support from the Ministry. Virtual Private Network (VPN) connection has been provided to all the employees to facilitate WFH.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, as per the latest O.M. of DoPT, pregnant women employees and Divyang employees have been exempted from attending office and the physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary has been restricted to 50% of the actual strength and the remaining 50% shall work from home. However, the Minister said, the officials/staff who are not attending the office and are working from home shall remain available on telephone and other electronic means of communications at all times.

The Minister advised all the officers/staff to ensure strict compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour i.e. frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing face mask/face cover and observing social distancing all the time. Proper cleaning and sanitisation of the workplace, particularly frequently touched surfaces, may also be ensured.

Secretary, DoPT P.K.Tripathy, Secretary, DARPG and Pensions, V.Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DoPT Rashmi Chowdhary, Additional Secretary and EO, DoPT Deepti Umashankar, Jaya Dubey, Joint Secretary, DARPG and other senior officials joined the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)