Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would trigger sanctions -U.S. official

Any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would trigger a severe economic response from the United States, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"If Russia is using its conventional military to acquire land in Ukraine, that will meet a severe economic response," the official told reporters after President Joe Biden suggested a minor incursion could merit a calibrated response.

