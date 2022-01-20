Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would trigger sanctions -U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 05:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 05:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
Any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would trigger a severe economic response from the United States, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.
"If Russia is using its conventional military to acquire land in Ukraine, that will meet a severe economic response," the official told reporters after President Joe Biden suggested a minor incursion could merit a calibrated response.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- United States
- Biden
- Ukraine
- Steve Holland
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to speak 'truth' on Jan 6 anniversary, Trump cancels event
Biden to speak 'truth' on Jan 6 anniversary; Trump cancels event
The latest AP stories on COVID in the United States
US pushes unity on Ukraine ahead of key Russia meetings
US strategic interest includes Ukraine's acceptable ties with Russia