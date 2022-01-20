Left Menu

Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would trigger sanctions -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 05:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 05:08 IST
Any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would trigger a severe economic response from the United States, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"If Russia is using its conventional military to acquire land in Ukraine, that will meet a severe economic response," the official told reporters after President Joe Biden suggested a minor incursion could merit a calibrated response.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

