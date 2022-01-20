Man arrested for attacking bulls with stick during Jallikattu festival in Madurai

Police have arrested a man for attacking bulls with a stick in Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, said V Baskaran, Madurai Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday. A case has been registered under the 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act' for attacking bulls on January 15.

"A case has been registered under 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act' against a person for attacking bulls with a stick in Palamedu Jallikattu. Following this, Madurai Police conducted an investigation and arrested him, said the SP. Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu played as part of the harvest festival, Pongal, in several parts of the state. In the sport, a bull is released into a crowd and multiple human participants try to grab the bull's hump in order to tame it. (ANI)

