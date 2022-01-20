Left Menu

Man arrested for attacking bulls with stick during Jallikattu festival in Madurai

Police have arrested a man for attacking bulls with a stick in Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, said V Baskaran, Madurai Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-01-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 10:46 IST
Man arrested for attacking bulls with stick during Jallikattu festival in Madurai
A man attacking bulls with a stick in Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man for attacking bulls with a stick in Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, said V Baskaran, Madurai Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday. A case has been registered under the 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act' for attacking bulls on January 15.

"A case has been registered under 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act' against a person for attacking bulls with a stick in Palamedu Jallikattu. Following this, Madurai Police conducted an investigation and arrested him, said the SP. Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu played as part of the harvest festival, Pongal, in several parts of the state. In the sport, a bull is released into a crowd and multiple human participants try to grab the bull's hump in order to tame it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022