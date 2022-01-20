Russia, China and Iran to hold joint naval drill on Friday - ISNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-01-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:12 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
China, Russia and Iran will hold their joint naval drills on Friday, a public relations official from Iran's armed forces told semi-official ISNA news agency on Thursday.
The "2022 Marine Security Belt" joint drill will take place in the north of the Indian Ocean and is the third joint naval drill between the three countries, Mostafa Tajoldin added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Iran
- Indian Ocean
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Mobile shares open 9% higher in Shanghai debut
China Mobile shares rise in Shanghai trading debut
China Matters explores Hangzhou's Cultural Blending of Past and Present
China criticizes Walmart for removal of all Xinjiang-sourced products
China's cyberspace regulator to require security reviews for apps that influence public opinion - draft