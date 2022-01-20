Left Menu

Russia, China and Iran to hold joint naval drill on Friday - ISNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-01-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
China, Russia and Iran will hold their joint naval drills on Friday, a public relations official from Iran's armed forces told semi-official ISNA news agency on Thursday.

The "2022 Marine Security Belt" joint drill will take place in the north of the Indian Ocean and is the third joint naval drill between the three countries, Mostafa Tajoldin added.

