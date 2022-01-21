U.S. charges second man in plot to assassinate Haitian president Moise
The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has charged a second man - Rodolphe Jaar - for his role in the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.
