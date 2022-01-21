Left Menu

COVID-19: Kerala HC bans gatherings of more than 50 people in Kasargod district

Kerala High Court on Friday banned gatherings of more than 50 people in the Kasargod district for one week. The court issued the interim order on a plea challenging the revocation of the Kasargod District Collector's order imposing restrictions in the wake of COVID-19.

Kerala High Court on Friday banned gatherings of more than 50 people in the Kasargod district for one week. The court issued the interim order on a plea challenging the revocation of the Kasargod District Collector's order imposing restrictions in the wake of COVID-19. Meanwhile, CPI(M) party's district convention started today. Petitioner argued that the restrictions were compromised possibly to facilitate the Communist Party India (Marxist) district convention.

Court's Division Bench asked, "what was so special about the meetings of political parties? Whether the current criteria were reasonable? Only 50 people were allowed to attend even in the Republic Day celebrations. The rate of hospitalised people on Kasargod is 36 per cent." The plea was submitted by Arun Raj PN, an advocate clerk from Thiruvananthapuram as PIL.

Earlier, the District Collector, who is also the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority had issued an order only allowing 50 persons in any public gathering, including political gatherings. In a revised order issued on Thursday, it was stated that the restriction should not be based on the TPR but on hospitalization and the number of beds available in hospitals.

The petitioner sought the Court to direct the Disaster Management Authority Chairperson to ensure strict compliance to the initial order imposing COVID curbs without any dilutions thereof and to prohibit CPI (M) from conducting their district conference in violation of all protocols. (ANI)

