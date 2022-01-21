Left Menu

Sub-inspector hangs self to death at police lines in HP

Shashi Kumars body has been found hanging at the police lines this evening, they said. Shimla Superintendent of Police SP Monika Bhutunguru, SDRF SP, additional SP, headquarters Shimla, and SHO Sadar have visited the spot with a team. The spot has also been examined by a forensic team and further probe is underway.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:33 IST
Sub-inspector hangs self to death at police lines in HP
  • Country:
  • India

A 54-year-old sub-inspector allegedly killed himself on Friday at the Bharari Police Lines here, officials said. Shashi Kumar's body has been found hanging at the police lines this evening, they said. A resident of Chail Koti in Shimla district, Kumar was posted with the 6th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) Kolar and attached to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Legal proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been initiated in the presence of executive magistrate, they added. Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Monika Bhutunguru, SDRF SP, additional SP, headquarters Shimla, and SHO Sadar have visited the spot with a team. The spot has also been examined by a forensic team and further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022