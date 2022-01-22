Jaishankar expresses shock over reports that 4 Indians lost lives at Canada-US border

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed shock over media reports that four Indian nationals, including an infant, have lost their lives at the Canada-US border, and asked ambassadors in the two countries to urgently respond to the situation.

In a heartbreaking tragedy, the family of four, including the baby, all believed to be Indians, died from exposure to cold weather on the Canadian side of the border with the US in an apparent human smuggling operation, according to media reports.

''Shocked by the report that 4 Indian nationals, including an infant have lost their lives at the Canada-US border,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation,'' he said.

India's High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria described the incident as a ''grave tragedy''. ''An Indian consular team is travelling today from @IndiainToronto to Manitoba to coordinate and help. We will work with Canadian authorities to investigate these disturbing events,'' he said.

Indian envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu described it as an unfortunate and tragic incident. ''We are in touch with US authorities on their ongoing investigation. A consular team from @IndiainChicago is travelling today to Minnesota to coordinate and provide any assistance required,'' he tweeted.

Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Thursday said that the bodies of four people -- two adults, a teen and an infant -- were found on the Canadian side of the U.S./Canada border near Emerson on Wednesday.

US officials say the dead are believed to be a family from India. They are thought to have been attempting to cross into the US, according to the media reports.

