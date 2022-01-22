Left Menu

Man stabbed in the eye for misbehaving with woman

The incident took place in west Delhis Tagore Garden area Thursday when Bablu was stabbed in the eye by an ice puncher, they said. During enquiry, it was found that the victim had misbehaved with the wife of one of the accused persons which led to the incident, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 00:55 IST
Man stabbed in the eye for misbehaving with woman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in his eye by a person whose wife he had allegedly misbehaved with, police said on Friday. The incident took place in west Delhi's Tagore Garden area Thursday when Bablu was stabbed in the eye by an ice puncher, they said. Police said that two accused -- Anuj (28), a resident of Nilothi, and a juvenile – were caught by people who also thrashed them. Another accused person Sohan Thakur (30), a resident of Tagore Garden near Kukeraja Hospital Jhuggi, fled away from the spot with his associate, the officer said. During enquiry, it was found that the victim had misbehaved with the wife of one of the accused persons which led to the incident, the officer said. An FIR of attempt to murder has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022