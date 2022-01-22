Left Menu

Man stabbed wife to death, attempted to kill self in Mumbai

A 30-year-old man stabbed his wife to death following an argument at their home here on Thursday night, said police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2022 03:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 03:43 IST
"The man stabbed his wife to death following an argument at their home in Kurar area of Mumbai on Thursday night. The man attempted to kill himself by hanging but was saved and hospitalized," said a Mumbai Police official.

The couple had been living separately for the last 6 months, the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

