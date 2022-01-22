Customs seizes gold items worth Rs 1.36 crore from passenger at Hyderabad airport

The Customs in Hyderabad seized over 2 kg of of gold items valued at Rs 1.36 crore from a man who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai in an alleged case of smuggling, officials said on Saturday.

Gold chains and gold in the form of paste weighing 2,715.80 grams were concealed inside the passenger's hand baggage and check-in baggage, it said in a release. The incident happened on Friday.

Further investigation was in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)