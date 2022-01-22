Left Menu

3 men crushed to death as cement mixer truck turns turtle in TN's Erode

PTI | Erode | Updated: 22-01-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 18:04 IST
3 men crushed to death as cement mixer truck turns turtle in TN's Erode
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were crushed to death in a road accident here on Saturday, police said.

According to police, a cement concrete mixer truck was proceeding to Sathyamangalam from the Bhavanisagar area. When the truck was near Karachikorai village in the district, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned in the middle of the road.

In the accident, driver Kauppusamy, two workers -- Saravanan and an unidentified man -- were crushed to death on the spot.

Sathyamangalam police registered an accident case and are investigating the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022